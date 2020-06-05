Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market to Witness Rapid Increase in Consumption During 2017 – 2025

In the present scenario, high value and high profile physical sites throughout the globe are soft targets for both thefts and terrorism. Since many years, these sensitive sites were protected within secure perimeters, being patrolled and monitored in a traditional manner. But, intruders have determined ways to breach such fences, and continuous monitoring of these perimeter fences spread across several miles, with instruments or sensors is unreliable, expensive, and inefficient. Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System augments the process of monitoring and security, while tumbling the cost of new construction and reducing the efforts with existing systems. Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Systems has lowered the risk of theft and intrusion at critical sites, and is experiencing considerable adoption throughout the globe. The Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System can be applied within both commercial as well as residential systems, either by on-premise or aloud deployment.

To remain 'ahead' of your competitors, request for a sample

Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market: Drivers & Challenges

The market for Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System is majorly driven by the increasing concerns of terrorism and intrusion across borders and through other critical sites. With increasing risks associated with terrorism and such extremist activities, organizations as well as individuals have realized the importance of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Systems. Incessantly increasing regulations of government on securing the perimeters of critical sites and locations, is also driving the market for Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System across the globe. Also, in comparison to the traditional methods of fence security through patrolling and cameras, Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System reduces the manpower cost to a great extent.

The market for Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System faces few challenges as well. High installation cost is a critical restraint for small and medium scaled enterprises, since Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Systems are more economical when utilized for larger areas, and these enterprises are usually encompassed within smaller areas. Also, most of the organizations are using traditional perimeter security systems, and integrating them with these new technologies is a difficult and cumbersome process.

Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market, By Functionality

Location Management: Facility and Space Management.

Contract Management: Contract and Lease Administration.



Segmentation of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market, By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Segmentation of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market, By Application

Commercial

Residential

Segmentation of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market, By End-user

Property Owners

Property Managers

Large Corporations

Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to lead the Fiber Optic Perimeter Security market in terms of market share, majorly driven by the incessantly surging rental property demands in the U.S. Growth of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security market in North America is also expected to be fuelled by higher adoption of Business Intelligence (BI) software, as well as implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in automating the property management tasks.

Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Contracts/Agreement/Acquisitions In August 2017, Future Fibre Technologies Ltd announced acquisition of all shares in MaxSec Group Ltd. This acquisition is anticipated to bring strong collaborations, combining Future Fibre’s optic perimeter intrusion detection systems, and MaxSec’s access control and international valuables logistics solutions.

Key Contracts/Agreement/Acquisitions In August 2017, Future Fibre Technologies Ltd announced acquisition of all shares in MaxSec Group Ltd. This acquisition is anticipated to bring strong collaborations, combining Future Fibre's optic perimeter intrusion detection systems, and MaxSec's access control and international valuables logistics solutions.

Key Players Few of the major players in Fiber Optic Perimeter Security market include RBtec Perimeter Security Systems, Fiber SenSys, Inc., AFL Telecommunications LLC, Fiber Instrument Sales, Inc., Future Fibre Technologies, Senstar Corporation, ADVANCED PERIMETER SYSTEMS LTD, Cleveland Electric Laboratories, BEI Communications, Inc., and others.



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market Segments

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint