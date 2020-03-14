Fiber Drums Market Impact Analysis by 2025

In 2018, the market size of Fiber Drums Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fiber Drums .

This report studies the global market size of Fiber Drums , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Fiber Drums Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Fiber Drums history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Fiber Drums market, the following companies are covered:

market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of fiber drums as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

A porter’s analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the fiber drums market. Porter’s analysis for the global fiber drums market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global fiber drums market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the fiber drums market.

On the basis of capacity type, the global fiber drums market study includes capacity from below 25 gallons, 25-50 Gallons, 50-75 Gallons, and Above 75 Gallons. Of these, the 50-75 gallons segment accounts for the major share of the global fiber drums market.

On the basis of closure type, the global fiber drums market has been segmented into metal, plastic, and fiber closures. Of these, the metal closure segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global fiber drums market.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global fiber drums market has been segmented into five segments- chemical, food & agro-allied, pharmaceutical, building & construction, and others. The chemical segment is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the fiber drums market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional fiber drums market for 2018–2027.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of fiber drums globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total fiber drums market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the fiber drums market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the fiber drums market.

The key manufacturers in the fiber drums market profiled in this report include– Grief Inc., Mauser Group B.V., C.L.Smith, TPL Plastech Ltd., Three Rivers Packaging Inc., Industrial Container Services, Milford Barrel Co. Inc., Enviro-Pak Inc., Orlando Drum and Containers Corporation, Sonoco Product Company, Great Western Containers, Fibrestar Drums Limited, and Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Fiber Drums Market

By Closure Type Metal Closure Plastic Closure Fiber Closure



By Capacity Below 25 Gallons 25-50 Gallons 50-75 Gallons Above 75 Gallons



By End Use Chemical Industry Food & Agro-allied Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Building & Construction Industry Others



Key Regions Covered in the Fiber Drums Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Fiber Drums product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fiber Drums , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fiber Drums in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Fiber Drums competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Fiber Drums breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Fiber Drums market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fiber Drums sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.