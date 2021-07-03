Fertigation & Chemigation Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Fertigation & Chemigation Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market was valued at USD 33.30 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 56.74 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Fertigation & Chemigation market are listed in the report.

Valmont Industries

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Rivulis Irrigation

Rain Bird Corporation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

The Toro Company

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim

T-L Irrigation Co.