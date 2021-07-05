Feed Additives Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Feed Additives Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Feed Additives Market was valued at USD 21.80billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 31.84billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Feed Additives market are listed in the report.

Kemin

ADM

BASF

Chr. Hansen

Cargill

Nutreco

DuPont

Invivo

Evonik

DSM

Solvay