Feather Meal Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2019 – 2027

TMR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Feather Meal.

As per the research, the Feather Meal market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global feather meal market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end-use industries, the global feather meal market has been segmented as-

Animal Feed Industry

Organic Fertilizers Industry

On the basis of sales- channels, the global feather meal market has been segmented as-

B2B

B2C Wholesale Supermarket / Hypermarket Specialty Stores Online Retailers



Global Feather Meal: Key Players

The global feather meal market is increasing because of its unique composition and various benefits and applications that it offers. It’s organic and protein-rich nature will help attract consumers of all age groups as well as the health-conscious ones mainly those who want to build their body in a positive and chemical free-way with less or no side-effects. Some of the global key manufacturers and suppliers of feather meal are- Sanimax, Agrovet Animal Health GmbH, Jakom, Engormix, The Boyer Valley Company, Inc., Krushidhan Biotech., Gavdeo, Kleingarn Agrarprodukte, Valley Proteins, Inc., K-Pro U.S, LP, Agricultural Utilization Research Institute, J G PEARS AND THE ENVIRONMENT, and North Country Organics . Except them, many other industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the feather meal due to its biodegradable, environment-friendly and a product with specific end applications.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

In the animal protein industry after an animal’s blood feather is a key component that provides an efficient amount of protein that is 81%, which makes the feather meal very much popular in the market. Although its application is restricted to just animal feed, organic fertilizers and biodiesel production it still has large hope in the human consumption protein industry and the industrialists are waiting for the approval of feather meal by the government authorities to use it in food and beverages industry. Also, it is a waste product whose disposal is not advisable through the environmental point of view so, making something useful out of it is advisable moreover the potential use of the feather meal is seen in the organic fertilizers industry which in return helps the soil hold on to the nutrients which are the need of the hour, also, the use of feather meal in production of biodiesel is still in the R&D process which marks an great opportunity for feather meal in the near future as everything related to organic is in trend which will help increase the demand of feather meal market in the future.

The feather meal market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the feather meal, including but not limited to: regional markets, packaging, and distribution channel.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Feather meal market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The feather meal market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the feather meal market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the Feather Meal market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the feather meal market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the feather meal market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

