Fatty Acids Supplements Market: Study Provides In-depth Analysis of Fatty Acids Supplements Market along with the Current Trends and Future Estimations (2019 – 2025)

companies such as Nestlé S.A. and Abbott Laboratories have been progressively expanding their product portfolios catering to this segment. For instance, infant formula, such as Similac with OptiGRO and Similac for supplementation, both products of Abbott Laboratories, are available in the market.

The Lower level of consumer awareness acts as a major restraint for the fatty acids supplements market. The situation is adverse in developing parts of the world where literacy rates are low and people have low disposable incomes to spend on dietary supplements. Companies such as Arista Industries, Croda Healthcare, DSM, and Dean Foods are focusing on spreading awareness, especially in high-potential markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

North America is the largest market for fatty acids supplements globally, followed by Europe. In 2013, North America accounted for about 35% of the global consumption of omega-3 fatty acids. A growing trend towards consuming beverages with functional ingredients has offered new opportunities for the addition of omega-3, such as EPA and DHA, in beverages. According to the United Soybean Board’s Consumer Attitudes about Nutrition survey, around 84% of consumers perceived omega-3 as a healthy fatty acid in 2012; and increase from 79% in 2011.

The global fatty acids supplements market is highly consolidated, with the top five companies holding around 75% market share. DSM leads the market, followed by Epax AS and Croda Health Care.

The report covers following segmentations On the basis of source: Marine oils Algal oils Others (including flaxseed oils) On the basis of application: Dietary supplements Functional food and beverages Others (including pharmaceuticals and infant formula) On the basis of geography: North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fatty Acids Supplements Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fatty Acids Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hydraulic Dredges

1.4.3 Hopper Dredges

1.4.4 Mechanical Dredges

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fatty Acids Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fatty Acids Supplements Market Size

2.1.1 Global Fatty Acids Supplements Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Fatty Acids Supplements Production 2014-2025

2.2 Fatty Acids Supplements Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Fatty Acids Supplements Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Fatty Acids Supplements Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Fatty Acids Supplements Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Fatty Acids Supplements Market

2.4 Key Trends for Fatty Acids Supplements Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Fatty Acids Supplements Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fatty Acids Supplements Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Fatty Acids Supplements Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Fatty Acids Supplements Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fatty Acids Supplements Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Fatty Acids Supplements Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Fatty Acids Supplements Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

