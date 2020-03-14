Fatty Acids Supplements Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2028

The Fatty Acids Supplements market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Fatty Acids Supplements market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

companies such as Nestlé S.A. and Abbott Laboratories have been progressively expanding their product portfolios catering to this segment. For instance, infant formula, such as Similac with OptiGRO and Similac for supplementation, both products of Abbott Laboratories, are available in the market.

The Lower level of consumer awareness acts as a major restraint for the fatty acids supplements market. The situation is adverse in developing parts of the world where literacy rates are low and people have low disposable incomes to spend on dietary supplements. Companies such as Arista Industries, Croda Healthcare, DSM, and Dean Foods are focusing on spreading awareness, especially in high-potential markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

North America is the largest market for fatty acids supplements globally, followed by Europe. In 2013, North America accounted for about 35% of the global consumption of omega-3 fatty acids. A growing trend towards consuming beverages with functional ingredients has offered new opportunities for the addition of omega-3, such as EPA and DHA, in beverages. According to the United Soybean Board’s Consumer Attitudes about Nutrition survey, around 84% of consumers perceived omega-3 as a healthy fatty acid in 2012; and increase from 79% in 2011.

The global fatty acids supplements market is highly consolidated, with the top five companies holding around 75% market share. DSM leads the market, followed by Epax AS and Croda Health Care.

The Fatty Acids Supplements market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market.

