Fancy Yarn Market 2020 by Services, Application, Business Analysis, Currents Trends, Statistics, and Investment Opportunities to 2026 | Huayi Yarn, Fan Xuan Yang, Tiantianrun

Fancy Yarn Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Fancy Yarn market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Fancy Yarn Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Fancy Yarn industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Fancy Yarn growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Fancy Yarn industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Fancy Yarn industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Fancy Yarn Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Huayi Yarn, Fan Xuan Yang, Tiantianrun, AA GLOBAL, Woolen Co., Changzhou Elite, Consinee, Tongxiang Import and Export, Damodar, Amarjothi, Sulochana, Loyal Textile Mills, Reliance Weaving Mills, Rajvir Industries, Sujata Synthetics, BK International Group, Monticolor, Lanificio dell’Olivo, Lane Mondial, Adriafil, Muradim, NORD CINIGLIA, Torcitura Padana, GB filati, Karbel, Etoliplik, KONGKIAT, Laxtons with an authoritative status in the Fancy Yarn Market.

Global Fancy Yarn Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Fancy yarns are special products of spinning, twisting, wrapping, texturing and knitting, etc. The demand for yarns with structural and/or optical effects is due to the special aesthetic and high decorative appeal to the woven, knitted materials, and other textiles as well. Textile materials that are produced using yarns with effects find applications in normal and high fashion clothing.

Among the various fancy yarn, knop yarn accounts for the largest share. In 2016, about 166490 MT knob yarn was consumed globally. The follower is gimp yarn, which held 16.14% market share in the year.

This report covers leading companies associated in Fancy Yarn market:

Huayi Yarn, Fan Xuan Yang, Tiantianrun, AA GLOBAL, Woolen Co., Changzhou Elite, Consinee, Tongxiang Import and Export, Damodar, Amarjothi, Sulochana, Loyal Textile Mills, Reliance Weaving Mills, Rajvir Industries, Sujata Synthetics, BK International Group, Monticolor, Lanificio dell’Olivo, Lane Mondial, Adriafil, Muradim, NORD CINIGLIA, Torcitura Padana, GB filati, Karbel, Etoliplik, KONGKIAT, Laxtons

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Chenille Yarn

Gimp Yarn

Loop Yarn

Knop Yarn

Slub Yarn

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Garment Industry

Garment Accessory

Carpet

Other

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Fancy Yarn markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Fancy Yarn market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Fancy Yarn market.

