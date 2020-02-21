Facility Management Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Facility Management Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Facility Management Market was valued at USD 34.08 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 78.54 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.94% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Facility Management market are listed in the report.

CA Technologies

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Archibus

Trimble

Accruent

Planon

FM:Systems

Ioffice