Facades Market Global Industry Size Analysis, Sales, Demand, Consumption, Manufacturer and Industry Shares till 2026

According to a new report published by Polaris Market Research the global facades market is anticipated to reach USD 376 billion by 2026. Owing to the need to bring down the cost incurred in heating and cooling down the buildings, and for achieving power efficiency, the market for facades is gaining traction. Companies these days are also using composite materials which offer strength, and flexibility and can be used to give a good appearance to the buildings. All these factors are anticipated to drive the demand for facades and the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

There has been a substantial rise in the commercial buildings development such as malls, offices, multiplexes, technology parks, hotels etc. in countries such as India, China and Brazil. These commercial buildings demand energy efficient solutions which are cost effective and can reduce the overall cost for air conditioning and heating. Construction companies are installing facades to achieve this, thus achieving large cost cutting. This has pushed the market for facades significantly.

Ventilated facades market has the largest market share owing to the factors such as heat ventilation and soundproofing. On the other hand, basic materials such as glass and aluminum are favored in the market due to availability, light weight and cost. Composite materials are also being adopted in the market and are expected to push the market during the forecast period. There has been an increasing demand in green buildings and structures and government from many countries are focusing on building these green structures. Facades are used by different construction companies to achieve these goals.

In the recent years, the worldwide facade market has displayed a huge development. Pushed by the rising interest for alternative energy sources through business and private infrastructure development, the market has grown at a high pace. This is attributable to the most recent technical progressions, which prompted the boost of power saving façade materials. As a result, the market is presumed to expand extensively as the infrastructure activities are seen to be developing at a vigorous pace. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the largest market share followed by Latin America. This is majorly due to growing economies in these regions. The market in the Middle East region is also gaining traction owing to harsh climatic conditions and large construction projects which are being carried out in this region. North America and Europe have a considerable market share owing to redevelopment projects. Implementation and adoption of smart cities and smart buildings globally has significantly pushed this market.

Key Findings from the study suggest the ventilated facade market is projected to witness a huge development during the forecast period due to benefits such as energy saving and rich ambience. The commercial application segment was the dominant section in 2017, and the facade demand is expected upon to increase over the coming years. Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global facades market over the forecast years and North America, Europe region shows signs of growth potential. Government activities towards infrastructure advancement and the ascent in development of business properties over the globe has supplemented to the development of the façade market.

