Fabric Conditioners Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2019-2028

“

Fact.MR’s latest report on global Fabric Conditioners market

The recent market intelligence study by Fact.MR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Fabric Conditioners market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at Fact.MR find that the global Fabric Conditioners market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Fabric Conditioners among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3489

Market distribution:

Competitive Landscape

Blended by perfume experts, the Honeysuckle & Sandalwood fabric conditioner, launched by Comfort, offers long-lasting fragrance, and super softness, while maintaining the shine and color of clothes. Aroma of rich sandalwood sweetened with honeysuckle, along with delicious hints of exotic frangipani and vanilla, are key ingredients of Comfort’s Honeysuckle & Sandalwood fabric conditioner.

Procter & Gamble Co. launched its first plant-based range of Downy fabric conditioners, designed and developed for protecting clothes against damage during wash. With this product, the company aims at encouraging consumers to incorporate plant-based products in their daily chores. These fabric conditioners are produced by using post-consumer recycled content (25%), and have been claimed to be 100% recyclable.

Unilever PLC, the U.K.-based leading company in the FMCG industry, operating through home care, beauty & personal care, and food & refreshment products. Overall revenues of Unilever PLC closed in on US$ 57 Bn in 2018. Unilever PLC has gained popularity as one of the largest producers of laundry care products, thereby contributing to the fabric conditioners industry to a significant extent.

Headquartered at Germany, Henkel AG & Co. KgaA has been a leading manufacturer and supplier of home and laundry care products. It has significantly contributed to the laundry and home care industry by offering fabric conditioners, softeners, detergents, kitchen & bath cleaners, scouring agents, and all-purpose cleaners. The revenues of the Henkel AG & Co, KgaA exceeded US$ 22 Bn in 2018.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, based in the U.K., has been one of the largest manufacturer of home, hygiene, and health products. Overall revenues of the company in 2018 crossed US$ 16 Bn. Identified as one of the prominent companies in the laundry care industry, Reckitt has launched various products including stain removals, fabric washing products, fabric conditioners and detergents.

The U.S.-based manufacturer and supplier of consumer products, Colgate-Palmolive Company operates via two main segments, namely, home, personal & oral care and pet nutrition. Laundry care products are also among major offerings of the company, including high-performance detergents and fabric conditioners. Total turnover of the Colgate-Palmolive company in 2018 surpassed US$ 15 Bn.

Get more insights on the fabric conditioners market’s competitive landscape by requesting a sample of the report

Additional Insights

Liquid Fabric Softeners Remain the Preferred Category

Liquid fabric conditioners have gained high popularity as most effective solutions for eliminating odors and reducing the static in clothing. Sales of liquid fabric conditioners have remained robust, despite their relatively greater cost, with revenues estimated at over US$ 4,200 Mn in 2018. Alternative uses of liquid fabric conditioners, including removal of hard water stains, and preventing static shocks, are further expected to favor their sales in the near future.

A key trend that has been gaining utter traction in the fabric conditioners market is growing adoption of dryer sheets. Greater affordability of dryer sheets in combating the static cling, while providing softness and fragrance to clothes, has been driving their demand among consumers.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Intelligence and insights on the fabric conditioners market offered in this report are derived by using a robust, reliable research methodology. The methodology involves extensive primary interviews with leading industry players and opinion leaders, along with exhaustive secondary researches wherein insights are gained from credible databases. Information obtained from the primary interviews is further used for validating the insights gained from secondary researches. This report serves as an authentic information source for its readers, enabling them to make factual decisions for future growth of their businesses in the fabric conditioners market.

Research Methodology of this Report.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3489

After reading the Fabric Conditioners market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Fabric Conditioners market.

Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume.

Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Fabric Conditioners market.

Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Fabric Conditioners in brief.

Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales.

What kind of questions the Fabric Conditioners market report answers?

Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Fabric Conditioners ? What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Fabric Conditioners market? Which sub-segment will lead the global Fabric Conditioners market by 2029 by product? Which Fabric Conditioners market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume? What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Fabric Conditioners market?

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3489

Why go for Fact.MR

One of the leading market research firms in India.

Serves 350+ clients every day.

Facilitates 60+ countries with innovative market ideas.

Artificial intelligence, and big data analytics for keeping clients updated regarding current market trends.

Available round the clock.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Fact.MR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.