Extruded Snacks Market Size By Product Type, By Application, By Competitive Landscape, Trends And Forecast

The Global Extruded Snacks Market is projected to reach USD 29.34 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 201, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Extruded Snacks Market is segmented by, By Product Type (Potato, Corn, Rice, Tapioca, Wheat, Oats, Mixed Grains, Others), By Type of Extruders (Single-Screw Extruders, Twin-Screw Extruders), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores.). By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Extruded Snacks Market

Extrusion technique when used in food processing it is known as food extrusion. It is a procedure by which a number of assorted ingredients are forced through an opening in a holed die or plate with a pattern explicit to the food. There is a growing demand for Extruded Snacks in Retail Industry, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years. The demand of extruded snacks is increasing with rising demand of convenience food, consumer preference for attractive, taste & texture of the food product. The quality of the extruded snacks depends on the processing conditions for extrusion which includes the quality of raw materials, moisture content, barrel temperature, screw speed and screw configuration. Cereal grains are commonly used as raw material for extruded snacks. According to article published by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, in 2015, extruded snacks accounted for 12.1% of the market share in the U.S. snacks product market. According to an article published National Confectioners Association, the demand of extruded snacks in Asia-Pacific and Latin America is increasing since the extruded snacks segment offers a wide variety of versatile options which meets varying consumer requirements such as taste, texture healthy options availability among others.

Top Key Players:

Diamond Foods, Inc.,

Calbee, Inc.,

ITC Limited,

Frito-Lay, Inc.,

Kellogg Company,

Bag Snacks, and Old Dutch Foods, Inc.

Want Want Holdings Limited,

Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V.,

Axium Foods, Inc.,

JFC International, Inc.,

Aperitivos Flaper,

Amica Chips S.P.A.,

Universal Robina Corp.,

AUEVSS Ltd ,

many more.

Market Drivers:

Changing Consumption Habits of the Consumers.

Marketing Strategies and Attractive Packaging.

Growth in the Retail Industry.

Lower Prices of Products, Affordable to everyone.

Market Restraints:

Growing Health Concerns.

Competition from Local Manufacturers.

Increased Cost of Raw Material and Production Cost

Market Segmentations:

Global Extruded Snacks Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Type of Extruders

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Product type, the market is segmented into Potato, Corn, Rice, Tapioca, Mixed Grains, Others.

The global extruded snacks market is segmented on the basis of type of extruders which includes single-screw extruders, twin-screw extruders.

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, independent retailers, and convenience stores.

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Extruded Snacks Market

The Global Extruded Snacks Market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

