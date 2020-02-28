Extended Reality Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2030 and Key Players – Qualcomm Technologies, HP Reveal, Accenture

Extended Reality (XR) Market was estimated at ~US$ 31.5 billion in 2019. The market is anticipated to further grow at a CAGR of ~66 % from 2019 to 2030.

Extended Reality (XR) is an immersive technology that refers to all real & virtual environments combined and human-machine interactions generated using computer technology and wearable’s. Extended Reality (XR) offers highly digital experiences with photorealistic visuals by integrating on-device processing, 5G, and edge cloud processing technologies. XR encapsulates Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), and everything in between.

Major Key Players of the Extended Reality Market are:

Qualcomm Technologies, HP Reveal, Accenture, Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corporation, Agile Lens, TATA ELXSI., Northern Digital, SoftServe, AugRay, and Mirari LLC, among others.

The global extended reality market is driven by increased technological advancements and investments in AR&VR, expansion of the gaming industry, and rising demand for improved customer experience. Moreover, a rise in the penetration of smartphones & mobile gaming and increased adoption of augmented & virtual reality solutions in education are playing a pivotal role in contributing to the global extended reality market growth. However, the lack of effective user experience designs and slow growth among underdeveloped economies are likely to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Extended Reality Market By Offering:

Based on offering, the global extended reality market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment consists of cameras, sensors, speakers, and transducers. The hardware segment is dominating the extended reality market and is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to declining prices of sensors, advancements in motion-tracking technology and growing curiosity of people toward automation.

Extended Reality Market By Technology:

Based on technology, the market is segmented into virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality. The augmented reality segment is dominating the extended reality market and is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to rising demand from retail and healthcare sectors.

Extended Reality Market By Type

Based on type, the market is segmented into mobile XR and PC-tethered XR. The PC-tethered XR segment dominated the extended reality market owing to the availability of seamless cloud-based solutions that can be easily integrated with other hardware modules. However, the mobile XR segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to better accessibility and increasing demand for wearable technology.

