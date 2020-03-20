Explore the Global Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market projected to reach higher growth rate by 2027 | Denso Corporation, Audi AG, General Motors Company, etc

The Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market report gives a comprehensive outlook of the industry by studying the current market and its past growth, by looking at the key facts and figures and critical elements of the Connected Automotive Infotainment System sector to draw accurate market estimations for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The research study segments the Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market by Type (Passenger cars, Commercial Vehicle and Others), Application (Connected Navigation and Location-based Content, Social Media and Networking, In-car Wi-Fi Networks and Others), Companies (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Harman International Industries, Panasonic Corporation, Aptiv PLC and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa). It also evaluates market trends, market size, share, growth, estimation, and forecast for the coming years. The report also examines the overall market share by studying the drivers and constraints affecting the market to help the reader formulate strategies that promise an optimal return on investment.

Market Size – USD 18.81 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.9%, Market Trends – Rise in cloud based applications.

The report aims to give a better understanding of the sales volume and the growth trends seen in the market to help Connected Automotive Infotainment System manufacturers looking to expand in the industry.

Key Highlights of the Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market Study

Competitive Landscape:

The Connected Automotive Infotainment System market gives an elaborate study of the companies operating in the industry, highlighting the prevalent manufacturing processes, other essential market information collected by employing both primary and secondary sources of data collection, and valuable market insights into the prospective growth of the market by industry experts, and elaborate profiles of leading companies. Comparative market share assessment highlights the change in product revenue and the market share held by individual companies/OEMs and their market position in a dedicated chapter. The competitive analysis includes a review of the top three companies in the industry, along with the strategic initiatives undertaken by them to sustain their market position or the market shares earned by them in recent years.

Revenue and Sales Estimation:

The historical analysis included in the report studies the present revenue and sales volume, along with the data triangulation by utilizing both top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast the market size and project market growth in key regions covered in the report, along with leading types and end-user industries. Additionally, macro-economic indicators and regulatory framework, Connected Automotive Infotainment System industry evolution, and predictive growth analysis are also encompassed in the report.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness:

The Connected Automotive Infotainment System market report also provides a review of the distribution, production, consumption, and export-import status.

Market Segmentation:

Platforms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Software

Hardware

Vehicle type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Passenger cars

Commercial Vehicle

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

SDL

CarPlay

Android Auto

MirrorLink

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi, NFC, USB, 3G/4G/LTE

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Multimedia Streaming: Audio, Internet Radio, and Video

Connected Navigation and Location-based Content

Social Media and Networking

In-car Wi-Fi Networks

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players profiled in the report:

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Harman International Industries, Panasonic Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Fujitsu Ten Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Denso Corporation, Audi AG, General Motors Company, and Visteon Corporation, among others.

Key features of the Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market Report:

Detailed overview of the Connected Automotive Infotainment System market

In-depth analysis of the evolving market scenario

Latest industry trends and technological advancements

A regional outlook of the Connected Automotive Infotainment System market

Extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis

Additional information about leading companies, their manufacturing processes, production plants, and competitors are also provided for each manufacturer

Market Sales, Revenue, Price, and gross revenue, profit margin, information pertaining to each product type including Key Raw Materials Analysis, Pricing structure,

Supply Chain analysis, Feedstock Sourcing Strategy, Upstream applications, and Downstream buyers, and vendor landscape.

……..and more in complete table of Contents

