Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2026

In this report, the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The major players profiled in this Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market report include:
Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also provides the competitive landscape for the exploration & production (E&P) software market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players in the market for the year 2015. The exploration & production (E&P) Software market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in this market.
Schlumberger Limited, Paradigm B.V., ION Geophysical Corporation, ETL Solutions Ltd., Exprodat Consulting Ltd., Landmark Solutions, Baker Hughes Incorporated, IHS Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, GE Oil & Gas, Pason Systems Corp., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions, Petrolink Services, Inc., EDrilling AS, and TDE Group GmbH are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.
The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market has been segmented as below:
The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software, By Deployment Type
- On-premise Software
- Cloud-based Software
The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Operation Type
- On-shore
- Off-shore
The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Software Type
- Risk Management Mapping
- Seismic Amplitude Analysis
- Portfolio Aggregation
- Performance Tracking
- Navigation System
- Resource Valuation
- Reservoir Characterization
- Reservoir Imaging
- Reservoir Monitoring
- Subsurface Evaluation
- Pressure & Flow-rate Measurement
- Reservoir Simulation
- Black Oil Simulator
- Compositional Simulator
- Thermal Compositional Simulator
- Drilling
- Well Planning
- Trajectory Design
- Survey Database
- Drilling Engineering
- Casing Design
- Cement Design
- Hydraulics
- Mud Design
- BHA Design & Analysis
- Well Barrier
- AFE
- Drilling Operations
- Drilling Optimization
- Operational Efficiency – KPI Monitoring
- Wellsite Reporting
- Data Aggregation
- Drilling Automation
- Drilling Data Management Well Control
- Production
- Production Engineering
- Flow Assurance Engineering
- Production Analytics
- Production Operations
- Production Data Management Systems (PDMS)
- Digital Oilfield
- Production Engineering
- Well Planning
The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Country/Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- The UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The study objectives of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market.
