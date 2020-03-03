Expanding applications spawns new dimensions of growth for Cocoa Products market2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Cocoa Products market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Cocoa Products market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Cocoa Products market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Cocoa Products market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Cocoa Products market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Cocoa Products market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Notable Developments

Recent developments seen in the global cocoa products market are open new opportunities in market and for the stakeholders operating in this market. Some of the recent developments taken place that had a positive impact on the global cocoa products market include:

Switzerland-based Barry Callebaut introduced a new chocolate variant in 2017 under the brand name, Ruby Chocolate. This new product is majorly introduced for millennials, to meet the growing demand and to meet their desire for hedonistic indulgence.

Blommer Chocolate Company, U.S., publicized its plan in 2016 to acquire only certified cocoa from 2020 onwards. This step was taken to stand by to cocoa industry standards.

The Hershey Company announced plans in 2015 related to source certified and sustainable cocoa for four of its chocolate brands, in which cocoa is used as a major ingredient.

Other companies in the global cocoa products market are also making significant efforts and investing in different organic and inorganic business development strategies. To name a few prominent companies operating in the global cocoa products market include Guan Chong Berhad (GCB), Ciranda, Tradin Organic, Cargill, Puratos Group, Touton S.A, The Hershey Company, and United Cocoa Processor.

Global Cocoa Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

Significant rise is seen in the global cocoa products market is majorly because of its rising application in food & beverages, confectionery, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. Besides, its use as a key ingredient in making different variety of products, growing awareness about the health benefits of cocoa is significantly boosted demand in this market. Use of cocoa helps in decreasing hypertension, protection against sunburn, and reduced chronic fatigue syndrome. Additionally, cocoa is rich in polyphenols that support in protecting the body's tissues against oxidative stress and associated pathologies such as inflammation and cancer. But few restricting factors might hamper the growth of the market such as limited production and volatile prices of the cocoa. If these point are covered well, the global cocoa products market is expected to witness high growth in the coming years.

Global Cocoa Products Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Europe is projected to lead the global cocoa products market during the forecast tenure. In this region, retail infrastructure has remained steady, which has made growth of this product highly profitable. Additionally, growing consumption of cocoa in manufacturing consumer goods and beverages benefited the growth in this market. Increased spending of people along with high preference for cocoa has also made the region a key market for cocoa products.

