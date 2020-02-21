Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Expanded Polypropylene Foam Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Expanded Polypropylene Foam market was valued at USD 893.9 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2324.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=25202&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the Expanded Polypropylene Foam market are listed in the report.

Kaneka Corporation

BASF SE

JSP Corporation

DS Smith PLC

Furukawa Electric Co.

Hanwha Corporation

The Woodbridge Group

Dongshing Industry

SSW Pearlfoam GmbH