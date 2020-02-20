Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve 2020 Industry Growth Analysis, Future Predictions and Forecast 2026 | BorgWarner, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive

“

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as BorgWarner, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive, Continental, Mahle, Delphi, Korens, Keihin, Longsheng Technology, Eberspacher, Faurecia, Yibin Tianruida, MEET Automotive, Klubert + Schmidt, Zhejiang Jiulong, Gits Manufacturing, Yinlun Machinery with an authoritative status in the Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market.

According to the report, one of the key drivers of the market is the regulation of NOx emission from diesel and gasoline engines. To comply with rigorous NOx emission regulations, a combination of NOx reduction catalysts and EGR systems is used. Vehicles in European countries undergo stringent checks for compliance with emission standards. Japan and the US have adopted similar regulations. Governments issue such emission regulations to reduce the effects of harmful gases on human health and the environment. The primary aim of these legislations is to reduce the release of NOx and PM from the vehicle’s fuel.

The growth of the Global EGR valves market may be impacted by the increased adoption of SCR over EGR systems technology, which has led to a decrease in the usage of EGR systems. SCR is a technology adopted by many automobile manufacturers, which uses AdBlue to convert excessive NOx gases into water and nitrogen.

This report covers leading companies associated in Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market:

BorgWarner, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive, Continental, Mahle, Delphi, Korens, Keihin, Longsheng Technology, Eberspacher, Faurecia, Yibin Tianruida, MEET Automotive, Klubert + Schmidt, Zhejiang Jiulong, Gits Manufacturing, Yinlun Machinery

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Gasoline EGR Valve

Diesel EGR Valve

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Non-road Usage

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market.

Table of Contents

1 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Overview

1.1 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Product Overview

1.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Gasoline EGR Valve

1.2.2 Diesel EGR Valve

1.3 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 BorgWarner

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 BorgWarner Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Denso

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Denso Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Rheinmetall Automotive

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Rheinmetall Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Continental

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Continental Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Mahle

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Mahle Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Delphi

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Delphi Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Korens

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Korens Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Keihin

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Keihin Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Longsheng Technology

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Longsheng Technology Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Eberspacher

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Eberspacher Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Faurecia

3.12 Yibin Tianruida

3.13 MEET Automotive

3.14 Klubert + Schmidt

3.15 Zhejiang Jiulong

3.16 Gits Manufacturing

3.17 Yinlun Machinery

4 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Application/End Users

5.1 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Segment by Application

5.1.1 Passenger Vehicles

5.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.1.3 Non-road Usage

5.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Forecast

6.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Gasoline EGR Valve Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Diesel EGR Valve Gowth Forecast

6.4 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Forecast in Passenger Vehicles

6.4.3 Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Forecast in Commercial Vehicles

7 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

