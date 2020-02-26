Excellent Growth of Traction Transformer of Locomotive Market 2020 : Top Key Players – ABB, Alstom, SIEMENS, MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC, SETRANS HOLDING, JST-transformers, EMCO

”

Summary

The latest report titled global Traction Transformer of Locomotive Market 2020 includes the comprehensive study of the present market scope and based on the research that is being carried out the analysts at Garner Insights state that the newest developments that are presently affecting the changing scenario products and services that have high rankings and great feedback are described wisely.

Locomotive traction transformer is an important component of ac electric locomotive. It is used to transform the 25KV high voltage obtained on the contact network into the voltage suitable for the operation of traction motor and other motors and electrical appliances. Its working principle is the same as that of ordinary power transformer.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: Locomotive, ABB, Alstom, SIEMENS, MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC, SETRANS HOLDING, JST-transformers, EMCO, CSR, CNR, Keda Electric Machinery, Hind Rectifiers Limited, International Electric, Schneider Electric, Wilson Transformer Company, General Electric

If you are involved in the Global Traction Transformer of Locomotive industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports, we can provide customization according to your requirement.

Segmentation by product type:

Alternative Current (AC) systems

Direct Current (DC) systems

Segmentation by application::

Electric locomotives

Metros

High-speed trains

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

