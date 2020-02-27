EV Charging Infrastructure Market Growth Analyzed in a New Study 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this EV Charging Infrastructure Market

Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are helping to drive the growth of the global EV charging infrastructure market. The leading players in the market are constantly striving to deploy more efficient charging stations in their parking spaces and garages. This is driving the demand for private charging units of EV charging infrastructure. This is ultimately helping in the overall development of the global market. In addition to this, increasing activities of research and development for enhancing the ability to store energy is also an important factor that is driving the growth of the global EV charging infrastructure market.

In recent years, due to growing environmental concerns and subsequent initiatives by the government for environment conservation has also helped in spreading the reach of the global EV charging infrastructure market.

Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market – Geographical Outlook

In terms of geography, there are five key regions to understand the working dynamics of the global EV charging infrastructure market. These regions are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regional segments, the global market is dominated by the North America segment. In the coming years of the given forecast period, the US market is expected to witness a promising growth. The growth of the North America market is primarily attributed to the growing penetration of single-family homes. Moreover, the growing adoption of EV, specifically in California and Pacific Northwest is also helping the North America market to grow. Another important factor for the development of the North America EV charging infrastructure market is the growing prices of energy coupled with increasing concerns about adverse impact of fuel utilization on the environment.

The Asia Pacific segment is projected to exhibit a promising CAGR over the course of the given forecast period. The growth of the regional segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of EV charging infrastructure in emerging nations such as India and China. China in particular is installing large number units in recent. In 2018, over 500 thousand units were installed in China.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

