Europe Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period Between 2019 and 2027

segmented as follows:

By Product Type

By End User

By Distribution Channel

By Country

On the basis of type, the market is segmented as follows:

Tableware Disposables Plates Cups & Mugs Trays and Containers Cutlery Bowls and Tubs

Durable Plastic Glasses Glasses Goblets & Tumblers Pitchers

Finger Food Disposables Cocktail Plates Cocktail Bowls Others (Trays & Glasses)



Of the aforementioned types, the tableware disposables segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period in terms of volume consumption. The durable plastic glasses segment is expected to expand at a remarkable growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of value, the tableware disposables segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the Europe foodservice disposables distribution systems market over the forecast period.

The report also analyzes the market on the basis of end use, into:

Hotel & Other Accommodation Facilities

Restaurants

Café and Bistro

Bars & Pubs

Clubs

Institutions

Foodservice Providers/Caterers

Among all the above segments, the restaurant segment occupied the significant share of the market both in terms of value and volume in 2015 and is expected to be remain the most dominant segment in the market over the forecast period.

The market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel into:

Wholesalers

Hypermarket/supermarkets

Cash & Carry

Logistic Providers

Distributors

Online

Among all the above segments, the cash and carry segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. The segment accounted for the significant market share in 2014 in terms of both value and volume, and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period, followed by the distribution channel segment, in view of the collaboration of various distributors with the foodservice disposable manufacturers.

The report also analyzes the market across various geographies and provides estimated market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

Countries covered in the report are:

U.K.

Spain

France

Switzerland

The U.K. was the most dominant market in 2014 in terms of both value and volume share, and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by France.

