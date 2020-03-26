Europe Market Detailed Industry Report Analysis 2019-2025

The global Europe market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Europe market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

market segmentation as under:ÃÂ

By Components

Engine and Related Parts Turbocharger EGR Valve Carburettors

Transmission and Related Parts Clutches Bearings

Electricals and Electronics Starters Alternators Others

Wheel and Brakes Related Hub Assemblies Master Cylinders Brake Calipers Bearings

A/C Compressors

Steering

Fuel Systems

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

All-Terrain Vehicles

Off-Highway Vehicles

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Research Methodology

Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analyzed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The price of remanufacturing components is deduced on the basis of component type, where the average price of each component type is inferred across all the five assessed countries. The market value of the Europe automotive parts remanufacturing market is thus calculated from the data inferred from the average selling price and market volume.

For the eight year forecast of the Europe automotive parts remanufacturing market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast include the size of the current market, data from the demand side and the supply side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the Europe automotive parts remanufacturing market. In the compilation of the report, the forecast is conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities likely to emerge in the Europe automotive parts remanufacturing market.

