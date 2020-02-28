Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market size was over USD 1 billion in 2014 with 7.9% CAGR estimation.

UK Industrial Air Filtration Market size, by application, 2012-2022 (USD Million)

Rising demand for energy efficient and better performing air filtration technologies is anticipated to catapult the Europe industrial air filtration market growth over the forecast period. This demand is primarily driven by the increasing end-user preference towards eco-friendly air filters to minimize the health hazard of the industrial employees. Manufacturers are widely developing energy efficient air filter such as rigid cells filters, pleated filters and pocket filters with enhanced efficiency and easy installation capabilities. For instance, Clarcor, an industry participant in the market manufactures HVAC filters with high efficiency and anti-microbial filters, that operates well in all climates. In addition, propelling demand from residential and commercial sectors for better environmental conditions may provide lucrative opportunities for the Europe industrial air filtration market.

Mandatory regulations issued by various governmental organizations regarding the emission of pollutants and hazardous substances in the environment will provide growth prospects for the Europe industrial air filtration market. For instance, European Commission has issued council directive 1999/30/EC for the edging the values for nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and particulate matter and lead in the ambient air. This has led to the widespread awareness as well as adoption of these equipment in various plants and industries such as cement, oil & gas, and chemicals. Rising industrialization has led to the development of many new industrial ventures thereby propelling the growth of industrial air filters in the region.

High costs associated with the implementation and maintenance may inhibit the Europe industrial air filtration market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the equipment needs to be regularly inspected in order to eliminate the worn-out parts that may cause the contaminated air supply in the industrial space. The replacement of worn out parts also adds up the total cost associated with the equipment. Furthermore, the inability of the equipment to remove odors in the environment may pose challenge in the growth of the industry.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market

Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market, By Product

HEPA filters are anticipated to reach the significant revenue share of over 24% by 2022 growing at a CAGR of over 8% from 2014 to 2022. This growth is attributed to the capability of filters to dispose all toxins and other harmful substances from the environment. HEPA filters have seamless collection capacity of submicron matters. It can easily eliminate pet dander, pollens, dust particles from the air driving the Europe industrial air filtration market.

Baghouse Filters in Europe industrial air filtration are predicted to have substantial growth rate over the forecast period owing to its tremendous capability of capturing very small particulate matter. The equipment is quite flexible and versatile in varied application segments and also offers cost efficiency.

Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market, By Application

The food application sector in Europe industrial air filtration market is anticipated to witness significant demand prospects growing at a CAGR of nearly 8% over the forecast period. This growth is propelled by the safety concerns associated with the contamination of microbes that can pose serious health risks. Furthermore, the mandatory regulations issued by Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) regarding the health policy measures may drive the segment growth over the forecast timeframe.

The metal application segment in the Europe industrial air filtration is predicted to have substantial revenue share of approximately 22% by 2022.This growth is accredited to the need to provide healthy working environments for the employees. Furthermore, the need to balance the humidity level and eliminate the presence of hazardous substances such as lead may propel the segment growth over the next eight years.

Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market, By Region

Germany Europe industrial air filtration market led the market in 2014 with 20% revenue and is expected to continue the growth with a CAGR of over 8.5% from 2015 to 2022. Strengthening industrial manufacturing sector such as chemical & pharmaceutical, metal production & processing and plastic manufacturing are driving the efficient Europe industrial air filters market size. Moreover, stringent government regulations and guidelines such as OECD enforces the usage of pollution-abatement technologies, clean production technologies, etc. to address the environmental concerns for public welfare. Furthermore, countries such as Italy, France and Turkey are anticipated to witness significant growth over the future in the Europe industrial air filtration market due to increase in demand for high performance filtration technologies to strive lower health hazards and maximize employee productivity.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market

The players in the Europe industrial air filtration market include CAMFIL INDIA, Good Life, Inc., HealthWay Home Products, Inc., IQAir North America, Inc., Philips Electronics N.V., Keller USA, Inc., Ameripure Technologies, Abatement Technologies, Inc., Electrocorp, Air Filtratation Systems, and Sentry Air Systems, Inc, among others. Industry players operating in the industry are focusing on reducing the pressure drop in the air filters that can provide energy savings to the customers and lowers the total cost of ownership. Moreover, the manufacturers are increasingly collaborating with the firms that offer components to air filtration industry. It allows companies to have the access to the valuable resources such as technical expertise.

Europe Industrial Air Filtration Industry Viewpoint

The product is used to filter out the harmful impurities from raw materials used in the industrial sector to produce high-quality products. However, growing industrial sector in the European region is leading to the increase in air pollution level caused by the usage of harmful chemicals in the industries. This has escalated the demand for advanced and long-lasting industrial air filters in the region driving the Europe industrial air filtration market size. Moreover, several policy reforms in the region to support the growth of manufacturing industry offer ample opportunities to the industry growth. The demand for air filter in the region has witnessed a drastic slump owing to the fall in oil prices

