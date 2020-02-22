Europe Glass Packaging Market Trends and Overseas with Top Leading Players like: Saint-Gobain, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Amcor plc, Ardagh Group S.A., HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA, others

Europe Glass Packaging Market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Saint-Gobain, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Amcor plc, Ardagh Group S.A., HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA, BA GLASS GROUP, Bormioli Rocco S.p.A, Consol, Gerresheimer AG, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Koa Glass Co., Ltd., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co., Ltd., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Rockwood & Hines Glass Group, Shanghai Vista Packaging Co., Ltd., Şişecam Group, Stölzle-Oberglas Gmbh, Vetropack, Vidrala, Wiegand-Glas GmbH among others.

Europe Glass Packaging Market By Glass Type (Type I, Type II, Type III, Others), Jar Size (20-50 mL, 51-100 mL, 101-250 mL, 251-500 mL, Above 500 mL), Raw Material (Cullet, Selenium, Cobalt Oxide, Limestone, Dolomite, Colouring Material, Others), Application (Alcoholic Beverage, Non-Alcoholic Beverage, Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Beauty Products, Others), Country (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Poland, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Glass packaging is considered as a rigid packaging method that helps in protecting the contents by covering it with different density, sizes and shapes of glass packaging product. The different types of glass packaging materials available in the market are containers, bottles and others. There are different types of glass The major advantage of using glass packaging method is that they do not affect the texture, composition and taste of the material present in the jar. The applicability of glass packaging is highly seen in alcoholic beverage, non-alcoholic beverage, food, pharmaceutical, personal care, beauty products and others.

Recent Developments:

In September 2019, Ardagh Group S.A.has becomes a partner with Founders Brewing Co. to introduce 12oz specially-designed glass bottles for its Solid Gold premium lager and Canadian Breakfast Stout. It will help the company to expand its business and increase their product portfolio.

In September 2019, Ardagh Group S.A.Food & Speciality business received a title of “packaging team of the year” in the 2019 Starpack Awards. It will increase the brand equity of the company and help them to increase their customer base.

In May 2016, Amcor Rigid Plastics has acquired Plastic Moulders Limited, a privately held Toronto-based custom precision molding business. The acquisition will strengthen and enhance the product portfolio of the company.

Europe Glass Packaging industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology

