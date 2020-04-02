Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market 2019 High Demands, Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Strategies, Geographical Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

The report titled Global Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Europe GDPR Assessment Tools market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Europe GDPR Assessment Tools market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Europe GDPR Assessment Tools market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Expeditious Requirement of GDPR Assessment Tools among Non-compliant Organizations Creating Lucrative Avenues

Nearly half of the organizations in Europe are not yet compliant to GDPR, although they have been preparing for the same since 2016 – when the law was approved. These organizations are therefore rapidly seeking GDPR assessment tools on account of the complexity and extensive steps involved in the compliance process. With absolute data control being sought-after among the GDPR non-compliant organizations, for maintaining their market reputation and preventing the associated penalties, growth of the GDPR assessment tools market will witness significant momentum in the forthcoming years.

Amid swelling expansion of modern businesses, there has been a dramatic evolution in the IT industry, which in turn has made data distribution rigorous and data mapping challenging. GDPR assessment tools are likely to witness robust adoption among these businesses, as they lack intelligence on data storage location, and data transmission, and therefore are vulnerable to threats of data breach. The need for identifying dishonest business processes, which result in contractual risk with suppliers of unsanctioned IT, will further continue to fuel growth of the GDPR assessment tools market in Europe.

GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Adoption in Social Media & Digital Marketing and Penetration of Cloud-based Tools to Emerge as Key Trends

Complexity of the GDPR has intensified the cloud technology service platforms, leading the cloud-reliant businesses to comply with GDPR for ensuring their data practices. Lower percentile of identification of GDPR’s impact on the cloud-based services among IT organizations is a major focus area for GDPR assessment tools providers. As personal data sharing is a default procedure for cloud-service providers assisting organizations, their services are required to be unique to comply with GDPR. GDPR assessment tools providers are therefore introduced cloud-based tools to tap the potential opportunities in the area, thereby supporting growth of the GDPR assessment tools market.

High penalties associated with non-compliance of GDPR, organizations and businesses are seeking GDPR assessment tools to facilitate the compliance process and maintain their reputation and brand management. Digital and social media marketing platforms have been witnessing automation in recent years, which in turn has created the need for declaration of data management activities with consent. This has further driven demand for GDPR assessment tools in social media and digital marketing, wherein data management in the marketing processes is bound to adhere to GDPR. This, coupled with rapid rise of the digital and social media marketing, will substantially fuel growth of the GDPR assessment tools market in the near future.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

