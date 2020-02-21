Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Europe Fresh Food Packaging Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Europe Fresh Food Packaging market was valued at USD 9.42 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12.29 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.36% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Europe Fresh Food Packaging market are listed in the report.

Coveris Holdings S.A

Smurfit Kappa Group

Amcor Limited

Mondi Plc

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

RockTenn Company

D.S. Smith Plc

Bemis Company

Schur Flexibles Group