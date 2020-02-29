Europe 8Bit Microcontroller Market 2020 By Applications, EndUser Industry, Geography, Trends

The Europe 8bit microcontroller market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. In 2012, more than 40 thousand robots were sold in Europe. Germany is one of the biggest markets for robots in Europe accounting for more than 17,000 robots alone. Other countries like Italy, France, UK etc. are also big robotics industries. The requirement for robots in this region is one of the highest in automotive industry. As the automotive industry is growing in the region, the demand for robots will increase.

Microcontrollers are a very integral part of the robotics and as the robotics industry grows in this region, the microcontrollers industry also grows.

The automotive and healthcare sector are booming across the world. Increasing disposable income and more spending towards healthcare by governments are the major factors for the growth. This is also facilitating the use of technology for different products and services being offered by different healthcare providers and automotive manufacturers. The use of technology is now being seen widely across the industries like consumer care, manufacturing and energy. 8-bit microcontrollers play a key role within these sectors as they are embedded in machinery or consumer products.

Even though new 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers are being increasingly used, 8-bit microcontrollers still have a huge market. The market is seeing a decline in terms of revenues and unit sales per year, but still it will be the preferred microcontroller unit in the coming years as its still cheaper than other types of microcontrollers.

Some of the major vendors are Cypress, Microchip, Texas Instruments, NEC Electronics, Atmel, Sony, Renesas Electronics, Zilog and Infineon Technologies.

