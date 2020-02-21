Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer market was valued at USD 5.79billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.45billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market are listed in the report.

Petrochina

Versalis

Exxonmobil

SK Global Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals

Carlisle Companies

DOW Elastomers

John Manville

JSR Corporation

KumhoPolychem

Lanxess AG

Lion Copolymer

OAO Nizhnekamskneftekhim