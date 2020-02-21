Ethylene Carbonate Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Ethylene Carbonate Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Ethylene Carbonate Market was valued at USD 271.89 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 427.01 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.82 % from 2018 to 2026.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Ethylene Carbonate market are listed in the report.

Oriental Union Chemical Corporation (OUCC)

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

Huntsman

Toagosei

Asahi Kasei

New Japan Chemical

Zibo Donghai Industries