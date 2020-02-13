Ethyl benzene Market Market Outlook: 2020 the Year on a Positive Note

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Ethyl benzene Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Qufu Xindi Chemical Research Limited Company (China), Cos-Mar Company (United States), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (United States), DowDuPont Inc (United States), Changzhou Dohow Chemical Co. Ltd (China) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Market Snapshot:

Ethylbenzene is a colourless liquid that smells like gasoline. It is found in natural products as well as in manufactured products. Ethylbenzene is used primarily to make other chemicals and styrene. It is also used as a solvent and as a component of asphalt and naphtha, and in fuels. Ethylbenzene finds wide application as solvent and reagent in producing several products such as paints & coatings, dyes, varnishes, rust prevention spray, pharmaceuticals, inks, perfumes, synthetic rubber, plastics, and pesticides.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Gasoline

Growing Demand for Automobiles

Increasing Demand in Application as Solvent

Market Trend:

Growth of Polymer Industry and Pharmaceutical Industry

Increasing adoption of Methanol-to-Olefins (MTO) technology

Restraints:

Rising Prices of Ethyl Benzene

The key Vendors profiled in the report are Qufu Xindi Chemical Research Limited Company (China), Cos-Mar Company (United States), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (United States), DowDuPont Inc (United States), Changzhou Dohow Chemical Co. Ltd (China), Eni Versalis (Italy), Westlake Chemical Corporation (United States), Carbon Holdings Limited (Egypt) and INEOS Group (United Kingdom). Additionally, other players that are part of this comprehensive study are Sasol Limited (South Africa), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), Formosa Chemical & Fibre Corp. (Taiwan) and NOVA Chemicals (Canada).

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Ethyl benzene Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Ethyl benzene Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Ethyl benzene Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Ethyl benzene Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Ethyl benzene Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Ethyl benzene Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

