Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2020-2028

Research Nester released a report titled “Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global estrogen replacement therapy market in terms of market segmentation by route of administration and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The market for estrogen replacement therapy is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by route of administration and by region. Estrogen replacement therapy is a form of hormone replacement therapy in women which is required by post-menopausal women in order to relieve symptoms of menopause such as hot flashes, irregular sleeping patterns and vaginal dryness. On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, topical, transdermal, vaginal and parenteral, out of which, the oral segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the estrogen replacement therapy market on account of ease of administration of estrogen in the oral forms such as tablets and capsules.

Based on region, the estrogen replacement therapy market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market as a result of growing population of post-menopausal women in the region. The market in Europe is predicted to hold a significant share in the market as well on the back of growing advancements in technology in the healthcare industry resulting in development of new and improved estrogen replacement therapies.

Growing Patient Population for Estrogen Replacement Therapy to Boost the Market Growth

As per the National Health Service in UK, the menopause usually occurs between the age of 45 and 55 years. The average age for a woman to reach menopause in the United Kingdom is 51 after which the estrogen levels begin to decrease in the body. However, it was reported that about 1 in every 100 women experience menopause before the age of 40 years, which is known as premature menopause or premature ovarian insufficiency. The decreasing average age is anticipated to become the major factor boosting the growth of estrogen replacement therapy market over the forecast period. However, the restrictions of estrogen therapy consisting of side effects and limited use is estimated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global estrogen replacement therapy market which includes company profiling of Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Novartis, Bayer Healthcare, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Merck, Allergan, Orion Pharma and TherapeuticsMD, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global estrogen replacement therapy market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

