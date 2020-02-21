Essential Oil Market – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

The essential oil market report also gives a summary of various factors influencing the market growth like market size, manufacturers, regions, type and various applications. This factors both directly and indirectly affect the market growth. This report can be looked at as a comprehensive guide for new entrants in the market. Manufacturers and stakeholders are always in search of new ideas that can be successfully implemented and positively affect the market.

Essential oils, also known as aetherolea oils/volatile oils/ethereal oils that are derived from stems, leaves, bark, flowers, roots, and others. Essential oil is achieved from variety of plants and herbs, such as eucalyptus, orange, corn mint, lemon, citronella, peppermint, and spearmint by using various methods such as water and steam distillation. An essential oil comprises core of the plant and volatile aroma combinations which it is derived. These oils are basically used in foods & beverages, cosmetics & toiletries and others.

Increasing demand for pharmaceutical ingredients, odorants, flavors, and odorants is major factor driving global essential oil market growth in various end-use industries. Rising demand for R&D and technological advancements are expected to grow the essential oil market share in developing economies.

The rapid development of food & beverage trades and growing consumer disposable incomes are projected to boost the demand for flavors and fragrances made using essential oils. These aromas provide stimulation in massages, aromatherapy, and other relaxation procedures. The overall health benefits related with essential oils are estimated to drive this market demand in pharmaceutical and medical applications. Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest regional market of the essential oil market share in previous year.

The essential oil market is basically segmented based on application, product type, and geography. By product type, the global essential oil market size is classified as eucalyptus, orange, peppermint, corn mint, lime, clover leaf, citronella, lemon, spearmint, and others. Among these, orange oil segment valued for the maximum essential oil market share and is expected to grow its position in coming years, owing to its antidepressant, antispasmodic, and anti-inflammatory product characteristics. By application, the global essential oil market size is classified as medical, food & beverages, spa & relaxation, cleaning & home, and others. Amid these, spa & relaxation is projected be the wildest growing application segment. Based on geography, this market is classified as Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA. The major factors in essential oil market trends are colossal price competitiveness and technological followed in the global market.

Global essential oil market: Key Players

Biolandes

dTERRA International

Sydney Essential Oils Co.

The Lebermuth Company

Farotti SRL

H.Reynaude & Fils

Essential Oils of New Zealand

West India Species Inc.

Moksha Lifestyle Products

Young Living Essential Oils

Global essential oil market: Segmentation

By Product

Corn mint

Orange

Eucalyptus

Peppermint

Lemon

Clover Leaf

Citronella

Spearmint

Lime

Others

By Application

Medical

Food & Beverages

Spa & Relaxation

Cleaning & Home

Cosmetic

Paint

Textile

Paper & Printing

Others

By Region

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Rest of NorthnAmerica

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

South Africa

Brazil

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

