ESports Market Unbelievable Growth 2020 | Modern Times Group, Activision Blizzard, FACEIT,    Total Entertainment Network, Gfinity, Turner Broadcasting System

Esports is a potential market for the global gaming industry and it is experiencing a steady growth that is mainly driven by cloud gaming and mobile gaming. With the proliferation of smartphones with more and more processing power coupled with 5G network gaining popularity, Esports is expected to grow with a CAGR of ~20% in the years between 2019–2025. In the same period, the gaming industry is expected to be more interactive and streaming based. The countries that generate a major portion of the revenue in gaming industry include China, Japan, US, Germany, South Korea, France, Canada, and UK.

Global Esports market is expected to cross $3 billion by the end of 2025 due to growing popularity of Esports worldwide and the growing support of game publishers for Esports.

The popularity of Esports have increased since 2010 with a greater number of revenue streams arriving in the form of merchandising and corporate sponsorships apart from traditional revenue streams like broadcasting rights of the event and tickets to the event. As of 2019, game streaming platform -Twitch is one of the major broadcasting mediums for Esports. Esports events including E LEAGUE Major, Genesis, Evo Japan, and WESG which generates more viewers for video game streaming platforms. Also, Esports events are providing more prize money for winners due to growing revenue streams.

eSports can be termed as the electronic sports, professional video gaming or pro-gaming. It is an advanced form of competitive video gaming with competition at a professional level and in an organized format with a specific goal. The majority of the eSports played are team based games played in leagues or tournaments throughout the year.

Vendor Landscape Competitive Research Modern Times Group (Sweden), Activision Blizzard (US), FACEIT (UK), Total Entertainment Network (US), Gfinity (UK), Turner Broadcasting System (US), CJ Corporation (South Korea), Valve Corporation (US), Tencent (China), Electronic Arts (EA) (US), Hi-Rez Studios (US), KaBuM (Canada), Wargaming Public (Cyprus), Rovio Entertainment (Finland), GungHo Online Entertainment (Japan), Alisports (China)

The market is mainly driven by the increasing popularity of video games and growing awareness about eSports.

The global ESports market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of ESports. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

This ESports market research report is a verified source of data and information that offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status of the Chemicals and Materials industry. This market research report also covers strategic profiling of major players in the market, meticulously analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Global ESports industry market professional research 2014-2024, is a report which provides the details about industry overview, industry chain, market size (sales, revenue, and growth rate), gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast.

The Market is segmented based on Type

Media Rights (Subscription & Online Advertisement), Tickets and Merchandise, Sponsorship & Direct Advertisement, Publisher Fees, Others

The Market is segmented based on Application

Online

Offline

ESports Market report has reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. Market research studies conducted in this ESports Market report are very attentive for the businesses which help them with the better decision making and develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion. All the data and information described here aids businesses in refining their strategic decision making. This ESports Market report gives out all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world.

