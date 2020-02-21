eSports Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market eSports Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global ESports Market was valued at USD 915.30 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2,976.74 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 18.35% over the forecast period of 2018–2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the eSports market are listed in the report.

Modern Times Group

Activision Blizzard

Valve Corporation

CJ Corporation

Electronic Arts

Nintendo

Turner Broadcasting System