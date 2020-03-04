Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market 2020 Trends, Innovation, Growth Opportunities, Demand, Application, Top Companies and Industry Forecast 2026 | Applied Materials, GlobalWafers, ASM International

“

Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Applied Materials, GlobalWafers, ASM International, EpiWorks, Jenoptik, Topsil Semiconductor Materials, SunEdison Semiconductor, Hitachi Kokusai Electric, Tokyo Electron, Nichia, NTT Advanced Technology, Aixtron Se, Lam Research, Canon Anelva, IQE, Veeco Instruments . Conceptual analysis of the Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market product types, application wise segmented study.

Scope of Report:

The Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2026. Based on the Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market.

The qualitative research report on ‘Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market:

Key players:

Applied Materials, GlobalWafers, ASM International, EpiWorks, Jenoptik, Topsil Semiconductor Materials, SunEdison Semiconductor, Hitachi Kokusai Electric, Tokyo Electron, Nichia, NTT Advanced Technology, Aixtron Se, Lam Research, Canon Anelva, IQE, Veeco Instruments

By the product type:

50mm to 100mm

100mm to 150mm

Above 150mm

By the end users/application:

Microelectronics Industry

Photovoltaics Industry

Photonics Industry

Other

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

✒ Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

✒ Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

✒ Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

✒ Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

✒ Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

✒ Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

✒ Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

✒ Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

✒ Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

✒ Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

Research Design Historical Data

(2014-2019) Industry Trends

Competitive Landscape

By Manufacturers;

Expansion;

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Segment

By Types

By Applications

By Regions/Geography Global Market Size (Volume and Value);

Status and Outlook;

Volume and Value for Major Players

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis;

Volume and Value

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis Influencing Factors Market Environment

Government Policy

Technological Changes

Market Risks Market Drivers

Growing Demand of Downstream

Reduction in Cost

Market Opportunities and Challenges Market Forecast

(2020-2026) Market Size Forecast

Global Overall Size

By Type/Product Category

By Applications/End Users

By Regions/Geography Key Data

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Market Share

Growth Rate

Growth Rate

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer

1.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 50mm to 100mm

1.2.3 100mm to 150mm

1.2.4 Above 150mm

1.3 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Microelectronics Industry

1.3.3 Photovoltaics Industry

1.3.4 Photonics Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Size

1.4.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production

3.4.1 North America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production

3.5.1 Europe Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Business

7.1 Applied Materials

7.1.1 Applied Materials Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Applied Materials Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 GlobalWafers

7.2.1 GlobalWafers Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 GlobalWafers Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ASM International

7.3.1 ASM International Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ASM International Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 EpiWorks

7.4.1 EpiWorks Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 EpiWorks Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Jenoptik

7.5.1 Jenoptik Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Jenoptik Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Topsil Semiconductor Materials

7.6.1 Topsil Semiconductor Materials Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Topsil Semiconductor Materials Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 SunEdison Semiconductor

7.7.1 SunEdison Semiconductor Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 SunEdison Semiconductor Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hitachi Kokusai Electric

7.8.1 Hitachi Kokusai Electric Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hitachi Kokusai Electric Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Tokyo Electron

7.9.1 Tokyo Electron Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Tokyo Electron Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Nichia

7.10.1 Nichia Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Nichia Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 NTT Advanced Technology

7.12 Aixtron Se

7.13 Lam Research

7.14 Canon Anelva

7.15 IQE

7.16 Veeco Instruments

8 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer

8.4 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Distributors List

9.3 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Forecast

11.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

”