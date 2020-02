Enzyme Stabilizer to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2019-2025

The study on the Enzyme Stabilizer market Fact.MR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Enzyme Stabilizer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Top Players Hold 50-55% of Enzyme Stabilizer Market Revenues, Expansion of Production Capacity Remains a Key Strategy

Tier 1 companies, including Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, and Roche Diagnostics International Limited account for nearly 50-55% market share. This indicates a high consolidation of the enzyme stabilizer market at the top. The tier 2 and tier 3 market players account for 25-30% and 15-25% market share respectively. The prominent market players in enzyme stabilizer market are focusing on maintaining their hegemony. Expansion of production capacities and vertical integration for business development are among the key strategies of Tier 1 players.

Growing Emphasis on Biodiesel Production Creating Opportunities

Nonrenewable and fossil-based fuels are depleting at a fast pace. The environmental repercussions of rapidly increasing levels of greenhouse gas emissions have fueled the R&D on substitute renewable energy. Among the various available options, biodiesel is being looked at as a feasible alternative, as it can blend with conventional diesel fuel. Biodiesel originates from various natural fats or oils, and is an outcome of the alcoholysis of triglycerides. Biodiesel is biodegradable, renewable, nontoxic, and sulfur-free, and above all, it doesn’t add to the exhaustive emissions at a high scale. Biodiesel production and adoption will inevitably increase in the coming time, owing to its negligible environmental impact, ease of handling, and possible compatibility with the prevailing engines of motor vehicles without any need for major adjustments. In recent times, enzymatic transesterification has gained a lot of attention for biodiesel production, owing to its ability to produce high purity product. The process also offers easy separation from the byproduct, glycerol. Lipases represent a highly used group of enzymes for biofuel production. They play a significant role in the processing of fatty acids and glycerides for biodiesel production. Adoption of biodiesel is likely to increase the demand for enzyme stabilizer, thereby triggering the growth of enzyme stabilizer market.

Adoption in Sewage and Industrial Effluents Treatment Growing

Over the past few decades, substantial research has been conducted to investigate the fresh possibilities offered by enzymes in waste treatment. There is a growing recognition that enzymes can be used to target particular pollutants for treatment. Recent biotechnological advances have enabled the production of cost-effective and more readily available enzymes via improved isolation and purification procedures. The enzymatic treatment has many potential benefits over conventional treatment, including operation at high and low contaminant concentrations, wide range of pH, absence of shock loading effects and ease of process control. Growing initiatives for clean cities in developing countries, and concerted efforts to reduce pollution levels are likely to create opportunities for enzyme stabilizer stakeholders.

Enzyme Stabilization Proving Highly Efficient for Application of Wool Finishing & Cotton Sizing

Textile processing has traditionally relied on high water consumption and use of harsh chemicals. Owing to growing concerns pertaining to high energy and water costs, researchers are rapidly shifting from conventional chemical textile processes to eco-friendly and economically attractive bioprocesses using enzymes. When pre-treated cotton is hot bleached enzymatically, it showcases same or even better properties than conventionally preferred alkaline scoured and bleached cotton. The combined use of the enzymes enables omission of the alkaline scouring without hampering the quality of the final result. The enzymatic procedure requires substantially low energy, time, chemicals, and water, and thus, is highly cost-effective. The shift towards enzymatic procedure is likely to contribute to the growth of enzyme stabilizer market over the course of the forecast period.

Wide-Ranging Applications Fuelling Growth

A wide range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, detergent, and biofuel, have reaped the benefits of enzyme catalysis in commercial-scale applications, whereas, other industries, like fine chemical production and natural gas conversion have recently realized its use. The advantages of biocatalysis are usually multifaceted in industrial-scale chemical production, whereas, enzymes prove to be impressive catalysts, due to mild reaction conditions, low environmental impact, and high product selectivity. Thus, industries are increasingly employing enzymes for easy chemical synthesis routes and enhanced chemical process economics. This growing trend is likely to drive the global sales of enzyme stabilizer in the future.

Enzyme-Activated Intracellular Delivery: A Promising Platform for Anticancer Treatment

Development of drug delivery vehicle, triggered by a stimuli is a pivotal milestone in cancer treatment. Researchers have showcased the process of delivering anti-cancer drug into human cells using bio-compatible 50-nm diameter halloysite nanotube carriers. This novel enzyme-activated intracellular delivery of brilliant green with the help of halloysite nanotubes, which are coated with dextrin, could prove helpful in fighting cancer significantly. This development could become the area of interest for many manufacturers, thereby, growing the demand for enzyme stabilizer, which will further drive the growth in enzyme stabilizer market.

Definition

The wide range of additives used to stabilize and immobilize enzyme are called enzyme stabilizers. Some enzyme stabilizers are polyols, sugars, solvents, amino acids and other modulators (dextran, polyelectrolytes).

About The Report

The report on enzyme stabilizer market is a detailed compilation of actionable and valuable insights. The report gives a comprehensive assessment on the enzyme stabilizer market, which incorporates research on noteworthy dynamics like key insights, growth drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints for the enzyme stabilizer market. The report evaluates the size of the enzyme stabilizer market in terms of volume (Tons) and value (US$ Mn).

The report offers authentic information to its readers about the enzyme stabilizer market, which would assist them in planning strategies based on the powerful insights about enzyme stabilizer market. This further gives the clients a better idea about the current and the future potential for growth of the enzyme stabilizer market. Based on the insights and data offered on the enzyme stabilizer market in this report, clients can make well informed decisions for their businesses in the enzyme stabilizer market.

Market Structure

The report offers a comprehensive analysis and forecast on the enzyme stabilizer market on the basis of segmental analysis. Main segments identified in the enzyme stabilizer market report include region, product type, source, end-use application, and form. The analysts at Fact.MR have analyzed the enzyme stabilizer market segments, thereby, offering a crystal clear comparison between vital market information, including Y-o-Y growth, the market share, revenue, and volume.

The report also carries regional performance of enzyme stabilizer market, dividing the market into Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ).

