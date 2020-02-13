Environmental Water Testing Market Size, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities 2025

The global environmental water testing market size is expected to reach a valuation of USD 5.35 billion by 2025. Water quality is expected to deteriorate quickly over the next few decades, increasing hazards to human health, financial growth and thousands of aquatic ecosystems in both developed and developing economies. This has led to governments all over the globe to take preventive measure to avoid water shortage and water contamination contingencies, in collaboration with private corporations. Such measures are majorly affecting the acceleration of the global environmental water testing market.

A significant challenge faced by both municipal organizations and sectors is the supply of clean and secure water. Rapid population growth and industrialization have resulted in substantial water resource contamination, worsening water shortage problems. In the residential, commercial and industrial industries, water analysis is critical. Environmental water testing demand are supported by the increasing levels of water contamination and the resulting legislation of stringent regulations for water quality control. Testing of water quality is a major component of monitoring the environment. It impacts not only aquatic life, but also the surrounding environment, when water quality is poor. Chemical, physical or biological factors can influence the quality of water in the environment. Temperature and turbidity are the physical characteristics of water quality. Parameters such as pH and dissolved oxygen are involved in chemical features. Algae and phytoplankton are biological indicators of water quality. These parameters are not only applicable to ocean, lake and river surface water research, but also to groundwater and industrial procedures.

Although most test techniques using colorimetry and spectrophotometer have not seen “significant” changes since the 1950s, different improvements have been produced in terms of accuracy, sensitivity, effectiveness, consistency and convenience. Technological advances have had a significant effect on the accuracy of analytical testing. In water supplies, more and more emerging contaminants (ECs) are being discovered than ever. In terms of test type, the global environmental water testing market was dominated by the TOC segment, accounting for almost 30% of the overall market. TOC refers to an indirect measurement of organic molecules that can be found in carbon-measured pharmaceutical waters. TOC can also be used to track the efficiency of unit operations that comprises the purification and distribution system as a process control attribute.

Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global environmental water testing market by occupying more than 25% in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The government of developing nations such as India and China imposes strict public laws on the use of water in various food and beverage products and therefore poses as an entry barrier for businesses manufacturing food, beverage, pharmaceutical goods where the quantity of the tested water is the highest. The government wants these businesses to set up their factories ‘ water testing facilities and test the water according to the established standards. Such measure is expected to maintain the dominance of this region in the global environmental water testing market.

