Envelope Tracking Chips Market 2017 Price By Revenue, Regional Outlook And Consumption

Envelope Tracking Chips Market: Introduction

In today’s world, increasing usage of consumer electronics in various applications results into a surge in adoption of semiconductor devices. Envelope tracking chips incorporate envelope tracking technology, which is a power supply technique for improving the energy efficiency of radio frequency power amplifiers. The high frequency multi-phase buck converters used in envelope tracking are enabled by fast switching capabilities of eGaN FETs.

Envelope tracking chips replace the traditional DC-DC converters which dynamically modulate the power supply pin of the RF PA with a high bandwidth, low noise waveform, and synchronised to the instantaneous envelope (amplitude) of the signal being transmitted. The adoption of envelope tracking chips by the mobile device manufactures is on the rise. Envelope tracking chips result in increased battery life, reduced heat dissipation and better signal coverage in smartphones.

Envelope Tracking Chips Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as demand for high end smartphones and tablet PCs and increasing growth rate of the wireless platform market are the primary factors driving the growth of envelope tracking chips market. Moreover, high investments in power management technologies by enterprises globally is also resulting into the growth of envelope tracking chips market.

However, high band width requirement and complex architecture for designing ET module are some factors causing a hindrance in the growth of envelope tracking chips market.

Envelope Tracking Chips Market: Segmentation

Envelope tracking chips market can be segmented on the basis of technology, applications, end-user and region wise. On the basis of technology the market is further segmented into cellular and wireless communications. Application wise market is further segmented into smart phones, IoT devices, tablets, wearable devices, connected home devices and others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, telecommunications, space & aviation and others. Region wise, envelope tracking chips market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Envelope Tracking Chips Market: Regional Overview

Asia Pacific envelope tracking chips market holds the largest market share and is expected to dominate the market in the near future owing rising demand for the consumer electronics products and high internet penetration in this region. North America contributes a significant market share in envelope tracking chips market due to rise in adoption of IoT by enterprises in these regions followed by Europe. Latin America an MEA region are expected to show a moderate growth rate in envelope tracking chips market.

Envelope Tracking Chips Market: Key Players

Qualcomm Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Artesyn Embedded Technologies

TriQuint Semiconductor Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

R2 Semiconductor Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

Linear Technology Corporation

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation and Maxim Integrated

are some of the key players in Envelope Tracking Chips market.

Regional analysis for Envelope Tracking Chips market includes

North America Envelope Tracking Chips Market US Canada

Latin America Envelope Tracking Chips Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Envelope Tracking Chips Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Envelope Tracking Chips Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Envelope Tracking Chips Market

Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Envelope Tracking Chips Market

Middle-East and Africa Envelope Tracking Chips Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

