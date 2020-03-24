Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2025

Evaluation of the Global Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series Market

Summary

American Express is a provider of card products and travel-related services. It offers a range of credit card, charge card, and other payment and financing solutions to individuals, businesses, and corporates. The company conducts merchant acquisition and processing, payment settlement, and point of sale marketing and network services. Its travel solutions include personal and corporate travel advisory, hotel and resort booking, and travel management. It also offers foreign exchange services, travel insurance, and travelers cheques. The company operates through various channels including direct mail, online applications, in-house teams, direct response advertising, and third-party vendors across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

This report provides insights into American Express’ digital transformation strategies, accelerator programs, and innovation centers. It also gives an overview of its technology initiatives, covering partnerships and product launches, as well as insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. In addition, the report includes details of the company’s estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Scope

– American Express is exploring technologies including AI, machine learning, big data, cloud, IoT, and voice recognition to provide enhanced payment experiences, achieve operational efficiencies, and minimize fraud.

– American Express is tapping the power of data and analytics to achieve growth and competitive differentiation in the payments and commerce space. The company is migrating legacy processes to big data processing environments to enhance operational speed and performance, and aims to build world-class big data capabilities.

– American Express delivers innovative customer interaction methods, allowing card holders to be serviced through their preferred digital channels. The company has set up APIs, self-service tools, and the necessary economic infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of its users.

American Express leverages blockchain to streamline its payment processes, enhance trade finance, reduce fraud, and manage its reward program.

