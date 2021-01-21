Enterprise Metadata Management Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Enterprise Metadata Management Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 16.72 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.36% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Enterprise Metadata Management market are listed in the report.

ASG Technologies

Informatica

Cambridge Semantics

IBM Corporation

Topquadrant

Collibra

Data Advantage Group

Oracle

SAP

Talend

Adaptive