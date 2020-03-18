Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market: New Investment Opportunities Emerge to Augment Segments in Sector by 2025

The global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft (US)

BWise (Netherlands)

SAS Institute Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

FIS (US)

Thomson Reuters (US)

Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands)

MetricStream Inc. (US)

EMC Corporation (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Audit management

Compliance management

Risk management

Policy management

Incident management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Construction and engineering

Energy and utilities

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) are as follows:

