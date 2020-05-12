Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market was valued at USD 2.25 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8.65 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=1593&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) market are listed in the report.

Citrix Systems

Google

Box

Airwatch (Vmware)

Microsoft Corporation

Dropbox

Syncplicity

Egnyte