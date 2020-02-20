Enoki Mushroom Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Greenpeace Green Co. (Greenco.), Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

“

Enoki Mushroom Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Enoki Mushroom market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Enoki Mushroom Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Enoki Mushroom industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Enoki Mushroom growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Enoki Mushroom industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Enoki Mushroom industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Enoki Mushroom Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Greenpeace Green Co. (Greenco.), Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd, Guangdong Xinghe Biotechnology Company Limited, Hampyeong Chon Ji Mushroom Agricultural Union Corporation (HCMA) with an authoritative status in the Enoki Mushroom Market.

Global Enoki Mushroom Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

The biggest growth is expected in the Asian countries. Mushroom consumption in China, Japan and India is quite large. Partly because of the growing focus on healthy and organic foods, demand in these countries will continue to grow. China is the largest market for cultivated mushrooms, accounting for more than 30 percent of the global market. Moreover, demand is on the rise in North America, and South America is also recording an explosive growth. Meanwhile, Africa and the Middle East recorded a reasonable growth.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. Considering the feature of this product, indirect selling channels composed over 90% share for big players.

This report covers leading companies associated in Enoki Mushroom market:

Greenpeace Green Co. (Greenco.), Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd, Guangdong Xinghe Biotechnology Company Limited, Hampyeong Chon Ji Mushroom Agricultural Union Corporation (HCMA)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Wild Type

Cultivated Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Fresh

Dried

Food Processing Industry

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Enoki Mushroom markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Enoki Mushroom market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Enoki Mushroom market.

Table of Contents

1 Enoki Mushroom Market Overview

1.1 Enoki Mushroom Product Overview

1.2 Enoki Mushroom Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wild Type

1.2.2 Cultivated Type

1.3 Global Enoki Mushroom Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Enoki Mushroom Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Enoki Mushroom Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Enoki Mushroom Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Enoki Mushroom Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Enoki Mushroom Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Enoki Mushroom Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Enoki Mushroom Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Enoki Mushroom Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Enoki Mushroom Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Enoki Mushroom Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Greenpeace Green Co. (Greenco.)

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Enoki Mushroom Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Greenpeace Green Co. (Greenco.) Enoki Mushroom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Enoki Mushroom Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Enoki Mushroom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Enoki Mushroom Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd Enoki Mushroom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Guangdong Xinghe Biotechnology Company Limited

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Enoki Mushroom Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Guangdong Xinghe Biotechnology Company Limited Enoki Mushroom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Hampyeong Chon Ji Mushroom Agricultural Union Corporation (HCMA)

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Enoki Mushroom Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Hampyeong Chon Ji Mushroom Agricultural Union Corporation (HCMA) Enoki Mushroom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

4 Enoki Mushroom Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Enoki Mushroom Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Enoki Mushroom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Enoki Mushroom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Enoki Mushroom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Enoki Mushroom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Enoki Mushroom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Enoki Mushroom Application/End Users

5.1 Enoki Mushroom Segment by Application

5.1.1 Fresh

5.1.2 Dried

5.1.3 Food Processing Industry

5.2 Global Enoki Mushroom Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Enoki Mushroom Market Forecast

6.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Enoki Mushroom Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Enoki Mushroom Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Enoki Mushroom Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Enoki Mushroom Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Enoki Mushroom Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Enoki Mushroom Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Enoki Mushroom Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Wild Type Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Cultivated Type Gowth Forecast

6.4 Enoki Mushroom Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Enoki Mushroom Forecast in Fresh

6.4.3 Global Enoki Mushroom Forecast in Dried

7 Enoki Mushroom Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Enoki Mushroom Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Enoki Mushroom Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

