Energy Management Systems Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2023 – C3 Energy, Delta Electronics, DEXMA, General Electric

The global energy management systems market size is expected to reach $62.3 billion by 2023, from $25.9 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Energy management systems allow organizations to collect information related to energy consumption through monitoring, assessing, and visualizing energy consumption. Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and General Electric Company are some of the leading key players of the global energy management systems market.

The demand for energy management systems is on a rapid increase, as these systems help reduce energy cost and increase productivity. Moreover, the government regulations toward energy efficiency have raised the demand for energy management products. Further, the development of public utilities, infrastructure through application of smart solution under the Smart Cities projects is also expected to drive the growth of EMS market in the coming years. However, financial barriers, limited expertise, and fragmented stakeholders are some of the key challenges which hinder the growth of the energy management systems market.

Major Key Players of the Energy Management Systems Market are:

C3 Energy, Delta Electronics, DEXMA, General Electric Company, GrindPoint, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International PLC, Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

On the basis of offerings, it is classified into services and systems. Based on components, the global energy management systems market is classified into sensor, controller, software, and others. The end-user industry is divided into residential and commercial segment. The global energy management systems market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, & others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). In 2016, North America was the highest contributor to the energy management systems market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, owing to rapid technological development, innovation, and economic conditions.

Major Types of Energy Management Systems Market covered are:

Home Energy Management System

Building Energy Management System

Industrial Energy Management System

Major Applications of Energy Management Systems Market covered are:

Power & Energy

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Enterprise

Healthcare, and Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Energy Management Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Energy Management Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Energy Management Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Energy Management Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Energy Management Systems Market Size

2.2 Energy Management Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Energy Management Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Energy Management Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Energy Management Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Energy Management Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Energy Management Systems Sales by Product

4.2 Global Energy Management Systems Revenue by Product

4.3 Energy Management Systems Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Energy Management Systems Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Energy Management Systems industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

