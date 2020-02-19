Energy Drinks Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants |Red Bull, PepsiCo¸ The Coca Cola Company, Arizona Beverage Company, Cloud 9

New Growth Forecast Report on Global Energy Drinks Market, By Product Type (Non Alcoholic, Alcoholic), Type (Inorganic, Organic), Application (Before Exercise, Recovery, During Exercise), Consumption Time (Before 11 am, Post 9 pm, 11-2 pm, 2-5 pm, 5-9 pm), Ingredients (Taurine, Caffeine, Guarana, Vitamin B, L-Cartinine, Antioxidants, Others), Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailers, Non Store Retailing), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The energy drinks market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 9.4% to reach USD 302.42 billion by 2028. Increasing health awareness and busy lifestyle coupled with growing consumer awareness regarding health benefits of the product, which helps in providing stimuli and taurine which is essential for cardiovascular function and skeletal muscle development are some of the main market drivers of this market.

Vendor Landscape Competitive Research

The major players in energy drinks market are Abbott, Britvic PLC, D’Angelo, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Red Bull, PepsiCo¸ The Coca Cola Company, Arizona Beverage Company, Cloud 9

The Market is segmented based on Product

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

The Market is segmented based on Target Consumer

Teenagers

Adults

Geriatric Population

The Market is segmented based on Distribution Channel

On-trade

Off-trade & Direct Selling

Major Table of Contents:

Table of Content: Energy Drinks Software Market

1 Energy Drinks Software Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Energy Drinks Software Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Energy Drinks Software Market Size by Regions

5 North America Energy Drinks Software Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Energy Drinks Software Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Energy Drinks Software Revenue by Countries

8 South America Energy Drinks Software Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Energy Drinks Software by Countries

10 Global Energy Drinks Software Market Segment by Type

11 Global Energy Drinks Software Market Segment by Application

12 Global Energy Drinks Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

