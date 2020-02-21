Energy and Utility Analytics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Energy and Utility Analytics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market was valued at USD 1.92 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.86% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24685&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Energy and Utility Analytics market are listed in the report.

Schneider Electric Company

Eaton Corporation

Tibco Software

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Intel Corporation

Capgemini

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems