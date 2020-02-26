Endoscopes Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2018 – 2028

Endoscopes Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Endoscopes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Endoscopes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Endoscopes Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market are preferring strategic partnerships and acquisitions in order to reach to expand their reach. High investment in research and development in order to produce better and efficient product has become main focus of these player. Some of the major players are Richard Wolf Gmbh, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Kark Storz, and Olympus.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Rigid Endoscopes Laparoscopes Arthroscopes Urology endoscopes Cystoscopes Gynecology endoscopes Neuroendoscopes Other rigid endoscopes Flexible Endoscopes Upper gastrointestinal endoscopes Colonoscopes Bronchoscopes Sigmoidoscopes Laryngoscopes Pharyngoscopes Duodenoscopes Nasopharyngoscopes Rhinoscopes Other flexible endoscopes Capsule Endoscopes Disposable Endoscopes Robot Assisted Endoscopes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy Urology endoscopy (cystoscopy) Laparoscopy Obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy Arthroscopy Bronchoscopy Mediastinoscopy Otoscopy Laryngoscopy Other applications

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Hospitals Ambulatory surgery centers Other End Uses



