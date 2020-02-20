End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Market Analysis 2019 Top companies are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Baxter, GlaxoSmithKline plc

Global end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetic nephropathy, genetic diseases, infection, traumatic injury, major surgery among others changing life style , development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth. The key market players in the global end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Baxter, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Market Diagnosis Type (Blood Test, Urine Test, Imaging Test, Biopsy), Treatment Type (Supportive Care, Dialysis and Kidney Transplantation), Drugs Type (Lanthanum carbonate, , Diphenhydramine and Others), Dietary Supplement (Phosphorus Binders, Iron, Active Vitamin D, Vitamin B-complex & Folic Acid, Vitamin E), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Intravenous and Others), Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacy, Direct Tenders (Retailers and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Dialysis centres), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

End stage renal disease (ESRD) is a stage of permanent renal failure where the kidney stops functioning normally and unable to remove waste or excess fluid from the blood. Kidneys are responsible for the vital functions that support the body such as excretion, balancing electrolytes and production of certain hormones. A patient with end-stage renal failure must receive kidney transplant or dialysis for a long-term survival.

Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of kidney diseases, diabetes, hypertension and rapid growth in the geriatric population is driving the market growth

Changing life style of the people across the world can also act as a market driver

Development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth

Increasing awareness amongst people about health and kidney disorders is also driving this market growth

Market Restraints

Rising healthcare expenditure along high cost of dialysis and kidney transplantation can hamper the market growth

Lack of awareness amongst people about dialysis and organ donation is hindering the market growth

Disparities in the access to renal transplant therapy is also restricting the growth of this market

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the global end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Baxter, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Keryx Biopharamceuticals, Inc, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, Humacyte, Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc, Amgen Inc and few others.

