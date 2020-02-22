Emerging News / Featured / Market Reports

Emergency Management System Market Research 2020: Global Industry Key Players are IBM, NEC Corporation, Hexagon, ESRI and NC4

This report studies the Global Emergency Management System Market, analyzes and researches the Emergency Management System development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

  • IBM
  • NEC Corporation
  • Hexagon
  • ESRI
  • NC4
  • Intermedix Corporation
  • Eccentex
  • The Response Group (TRG)
  • Haystax Technology
  • Alert Technologies
  • Crisisworks
  • Emergeo
  • Veoci
  • Missionmode

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • EU
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Web-based Emergency Management System
  • Emergency/Mass Notification System
  • Surveillance System
  • Traffic Management System
  • Inventory/Database Management System
  • Safety Management System
  • Remote Weather Monitoring System
  • Tsunami Warning System
  • Earthquake/Seismic Warning System
  • CBRNE/HAZMAT Detection Dystem

Market segment by Application, Emergency Management System can be split into

  • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Manufacturing
  • Healthcare and Life Sciences
  • Government and Defense
  • Transportation and Logistics
  • Others

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview of Emergency Management System

2 Global Emergency Management System Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Emergency Management System Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States Emergency Management System Development Status and Outlook

6 EU Emergency Management System Development Status and Outlook

7 Japan Emergency Management System Development Status and Outlook

8 China Emergency Management System Development Status and Outlook

9 India Emergency Management System Development Status and Outlook

10 Southeast Asia Emergency Management System Development Status and Outlook

