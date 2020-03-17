Emergency Eyewash Stations Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2025

Global Emergency Eyewash Stations Market Viewpoint

In this Emergency Eyewash Stations market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

HUGHES

Haws

Guardian Equipment

Speakman

Bradley

Honeywell International

Encon Safety Products

CARLOS

Sellstrom

STG

XULONG

Shanghai Bohua

Wenzhou Growth

Shanghai Taixiong

Shanghai Daao

Shanghai Yike

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Combination Eye Wash Station

Bench Mounted Eye Wash Station

Vertical Eye Wash Station

Portable Eye Wash Station

Wall-Mounted Eye Wash Station

Enclosed Safety Shower

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Electronic Industry

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Others

